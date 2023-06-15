Kern Sheriff logo

MOJAVE — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has connected another shooting to the killing of four people in Mojave on April 30.

According to an update in the case issued by the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, detectives and the Kern County Crime Lab have linked evidence from the scene of the four homicides to the scene of a shooting in the 16100 block of H Street in Mojave that occurred earlier in the same day.

