MOJAVE — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has connected another shooting to the killing of four people in Mojave on April 30.
According to an update in the case issued by the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, detectives and the Kern County Crime Lab have linked evidence from the scene of the four homicides to the scene of a shooting in the 16100 block of H Street in Mojave that occurred earlier in the same day.
The victim in the earlier shooting was treated for his and released.
No arrests have been announced in the multiple murders which rocked the community.
Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a shooting at approximately 11:20 p.m. in the 15900 block of H Street, where they found three people fatal shot and a fourth injured. The fourth victim later died at Antelope Valley Medical Center.
The investigations into these and the earlier shooting are continuing, with numerous items of evidence submitted for DNA analysis by the Crime Lab, according to the update. The results of this analysis is still pending.
The sheriff’s office has submitted request to the nonprofit Kern Secret Witness program for reward in the cases. The organization’s Board of Directors must approve the request for a reward; if it is approved, the amount will be announced.
Kern County Sheriff’s investigators continue to ask the public to provide any information related to either of these cases by contacting the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or confidentially to Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
