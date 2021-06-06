MOJAVE — Drivers on the main business thoroughfares in Mojave and California City are greeted these days with banners featuring the smiling faces of seniors from Mojave and California City high schools, in a salute, which officials hope will become an annual tradition and expand to mark other celebrations.
“It’s a nice way to honor the graduates,” Mojave Unified School District Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said. “It shows school spirit and helps the city recognize the students.”
The banners are hung from street light poles along K Street and in front of Mojave High School in Mojave and along California City Boulevard in Cal City.
Feedback on the project has been positive from students and the community.
“They loved them,” Jill Nemeth, site secretary at Cal City High School, said of the seniors and their families.
Aguirre proposed the banner project, which had been done in other districts where she worked.
“I think the business owners like it,” showing a sense of pride in the seniors, Aguirre said. “It’s their kids.”
The District worked with the Mojave Chamber of Commerce and the city of California City to get the hardware installed for hanging the banners.
The hardware may be used in the future, not only for school-related events, such as homecoming, but also by the respective communities for their celebrations, Aguirre said.
The District backed the project, using some funds that were available due to the lack of on-campus activities this year. Utilizing local printers and photographers, the project amounted to approximately $55 per student, she said.
Seniors came in for senior portraits through the schools, or submitted their own photos for the banners if they did not feel comfortable doing so in person.
“You’ll see some are pretty casual,” Aguirre said. “Hopefully, moving forward we’ll be able to use our more formal senior photos.”
She would also like to see the banners in the future include the logos of colleges, trade schools or military services where the individual graduates are heading, to show the community what students have planned and recognize their hard work.
While official plan to continue the practice in the future, this year the banners are especially welcome as seniors have missed many of their senior year traditions thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The District originally planned for drive-through graduation ceremonies, but the recent loosening of public health restrictions allowed for in-person ceremonies for their junior high and high school students. The ceremonies are also streamed online.
