MOJAVE — Unable to break a deadlock on candidates for appointment to a vacancy on the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors, the Board will ask the Kern County Board of Supervisors to leave the seat vacant until the November election.
The supervisors have discretion to appoint a candidate themselves and might not honor the request, Counsel Scott Nave said.
The four seated directors faced a Saturday deadline to fill the vacancy created when Director Bill Deaver resigned his seat, on April 5.
Instead, on Friday, they could not reach an agreement on any of the four candidates presented: Terry Allred, Randa Milliron, Justin Stinemetze and Steven Witten.
An ad-hoc committee of Board President Diane Barney and Director Jimmy Balentine was tasked with reviewing the applications and making a recommendation to the full Board for the temporary position, until the November election.
Their recommendation, former director Allred, was rejected by directors Robert Morgan and Chuck Coleman, because he previously served as director.
Morgan said it was nothing personal about Allred, but that he could not support a former director, as he ran on a platform of changing the Board.
“I have an obligation to my constituents, because I ran specifically on a campaign for change — out with the old guard, in with the new,” he said. “I think that there’s other qualified candidates for a temporary position, and I would even consider any of the other ones.”
Barney pointed out that Balentine and Deaver are veteran directors, and “I felt like all five of us were a fantastic team.”
Balentine vouched for Allred, saying his appointment would allow for a smooth transition.
“He’s a very calm thinker,” Balentine said. “He’s of good character and he makes very good decisions.”
Morgan and Coleman supported Stinemetze, an engineer and pilot with 20 years’ experience working for companies at the airport, including Scaled Composites.
“I think he’s a good candidate,” Morgan said, adding he was surprised he was disregarded so quickly.
Coleman said he was looking for a candidate who understands the history of the airport and wants to see its mix of general aviation and commercial businesses continue to excel.
Barney said she could not support Stinemetze, in part for reasons she did not want to share publicly, but also because she felt he did not take the time, in 20 years at the airport, to understand the institution.
Milliron, CEO and co-founder of Interorbital Systems, a rocket development company based on the airport, was considered, in part for her experience with the rocket test aspect of the airport.
“Randa is in a very different part of the industry than I think any of the four of us,” Barney said, referring to the rocket test operations located on the airport’s north side.
“She has some very interesting qualifications,” she said.
Barney said she liked the flying and financial background of Whitten but felt he was hampered by the fact he has been in the area only 11 months.
The directors debated how much weight to give the fact that Allred was the only candidate who appeared before the Board in person, with Balentine and Barney making the point that the job entails a certain time commitment.
After going back and forth on each candidate, the Board could not reach an agreement on appointing one, and decided to wait until the regular election and let voters decide, should the supervisors honor the request to leave the seat vacant.
“We can not dictate what the Board of Supervisors does, but we can make our wishes known,” Nave said.
“I appreciated the passion everybody has. We all care about the direction of this airport,” Balentine said. He was the lone abstention from the vote to request the County leave the seat vacant.
