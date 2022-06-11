MOJAVE — Amid complaints by Board members and speech pathologists on staff, the Mojave Unified School District Governing Board tabled approval of a contract for online speech therapy services with the company it currently uses.
The Board was asked to approve a $50,820 monthly contract for the 2022-2023 school year with Presence Learning for services for 275 students.
Board Member Larry Adams initially pulled the item from the consent agenda, stating he did not think the District should be using online speech therapy at all, as it cannot provide the same service as in-person.
Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said the District is mandated by law to provide speech therapy to students who need it. However, speech pathologists are in short supply and school districts everywhere have difficulties in hiring such staff. The District has six open speech pathologist positions and has no applicants at all.
“We’re in a bind,” she said. “It may not be preferred; of course we would rather have speech pathologists on our campus,” but the District must provide the service to students.
Board Member Andrew Parker joined in protesting the using the service, and asked, if online therapy was unavoidable, they could at least find a different provider, saying the current one was “dismal.”
Aguirre said they can shop around for others, with one other possibly available. A local company can not support the number of students the District needs, she said.
Others suggested seeking services from surrounding counties, including Los Angeles and Ventura. Aguirre said they have checked with those and with Kern County, but they found those services would be virtual, as well.
“They don’t have the capacity to send somebody to Mojave and Cal City,” she said.
When Parker suggested asking if current staff would be willing to work overtime to cover additional students, current speech pathologist Briana Bell said they are all overloaded with cases as it is.
Additionally, many are considering leaving the District because of how they have been treated, she said.
The state mandates maximum case loads for the primary and secondary school levels, which the District may not exceed and remain in compliance, Aguirre said.
Speech pathologists on staff added that there have been difficulties with having space set aside for the online program, with students at one point being relegated to a storage room.
The Board will reconsider a means of meeting the District’s speech therapy needs at its June 30 meeting.
