MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors voted to approve the Runway 12-30 Rehabilitation scope of work during a Board meeting on Tuesday.
The Board awarded the design contract to engineering services firm Mead and Hunt to carry out the estimated $591,983 rehabilitation project. Mead and Hunt is the airport’s designated firm for Federal Aviation Administration projects.
Interim Chief Executive Officer David Evans said portions of the runway are decades old. Airport staff in the past two or three years has taken core samples of the runway showing some areas are very thin while other areas need some infrastructure enhancement.
“That is the primary runway that really designates us as a spaceport,” he said. “Because of the availability of FAA funds, we want to avail ourselves to those funds to make improvements of this runway so they can last another 50, 60, 70 years.”
Airport staff submitted a preliminary grant application to the FAA in December for its 2021-2022 Airport Improvement Project, which is part of the Airport Capital Improvement Plan.
Director of Planning Floyd VanWey said the $591,983 is reimbursable through the grant process while the airport is responsible for up to 10% of the cost.
“The district will front-load the engineering efforts, but we will be up to 90% reimbursable through the ACIP program,” he said.
Board President Jim Balentine said the airport could get half of the 10% back if they submit the project to the California Department of Transportation.
Director Chuck Coleman said he has been using the runway a lot recently and asked why they needed the rehabilitation process.
VanWey said the FAA recommends a rehabilitation cycle of roughly 20 years for an airport’s runway.
“A significant effort into maintenance and rehabilitation of the runway has not taken place in well over 20 years,” he said. “It’s really a maintenance and longevity project not necessarily that we’re going to deconstruct and reconstruct the runway by any means.”
VanWey additionally said the FAA has set aside $8 million in discretionary funds this year for the base bid and bid alternates for the project.
“So, if we don’t fit a project that fits with this we lose out on discretionary funds the FAA has set aside for Mojave for the next four years or so,” he said.
