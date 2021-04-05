MOJAVE — The Board of Directors for Mojave Air and Space Port is having its first regular meeting since the announcement of its new chief executive officer.
The spaceport announced the appointment of its new CEO Todd Lindner on March 8. Former MASP Board president David Evans continues to serve as interim CEO until Lindner officially takes over.
On Tuesday, the Board is scheduled to hear a presentation on the rehabilitation project for Taxiway C.
In it, the Board is expected to hear about what types of aircraft can use the runway based on its wingspan and weight limits.
The Board is also expected to take action on a resolution that will amend Board Policy 100 regarding its conflict of interest code which must be reviewed every two years.
The spaceport restructured the job responsibilities of its Facilities Manager’s position and is no longer a designated position to file a Form 700. Additionally, the General Manager/CEO is not an elected position so its Form 700 is not required to be filed with the clerk of the Board of Supervisors in Kern County.
Amending the spaceport’s code will reflect the correct job title and filing location.
The Board of Director’s meeting for Tuesday is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The link for the meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81103012453?pwd=aWlUWG9UMzdBc0lIbVk1NHNheTdQUT09
Those wishing to join the meeting by phone can call in at 669-900-9128, Meeting ID is 811 0301 2453 and the passcode is 092118.
