MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port adopted a hazard mitigation plan that will give access to emergency funding and grant opportunities.
The airport’s Board of Directors unanimously voted during its meeting on Tuesday to approve the Kern Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan.
Director of Operations John Himes said adopting the resolution provides the airport inclusion within Kern County’s framework of 58 participating jurisdictions for access to funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Board almost didn’t approve the resolution and could have denied the airport funding in the event of a natural disaster.
When the proposal was presented to the Board, Director Bill Deaver motioned to approve the resolution, and it was followed by silence.
Board President Jim Balentine promptly waited and then moved onto the following agenda item.
David Evans, interim chief executive officer for the airport, interjected and asked Balentine to reconsider the agenda item, and someone on the Board to second the motion for approval.
“For those that haven’t read the agenda and read the backup documentation, (this) enables FEMA to provide assistance and program funding opportunities should things arise,” Evans said. “This is something that’s updated every so many years and it’s absolutely appropriate that this be passed by the Board.”
Balentine considered Evans’ request and brought the motion back to the table.
“I’ll be considerate this one time, but when we go to items like this and we get a motion, I would expect a second in a timely matter,” he said. “If not, I’ll consider that there is no second and we’ll just move on to the next item.”
The resolution was promptly seconded by Director Chuck Coleman and the Board unanimously voted to approve it.
A current and approved hazard mitigation plan is a prerequisite for jurisdictions pursuing funding under FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program.
The mitigation plan is to be updated every five years to remain in compliance with federal regulations and mitigation grant conditions.
The airport first committed to participating in the county mitigation plan in 2011. In 2018 the airport renewed its commitment and has since worked with the county and the other jurisdictions to develop and update the 2014 Kern Kern Multi-Jurisdiction Hazard Mitigation Plan.
