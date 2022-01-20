MOJAVE — It’s official: The new moniker for the airfield in Mojave is the Mojave Air and Space Port at Rutan Field.
The name change honors the two brothers, Burt and Dick Rutan, who have made historic contributions to aerospace history, working from Mojave.
The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a resolution officially changing the name of the airport, adding the Rutan name.
The official rollout of the new name will be accomplished gradually, as funding for items such as changes to signage and marketing materials is not yet budgeted. General Manager/CEO Todd Lindner said the plan is to start with those items that are most visible to the public, such as the monument signs at the airport entrances.
The Board appointed an ad hoc committee of Directors Robert Morgan and Chuck Coleman to come up with concepts for incorporating the new name in the airport’s logo and similar branding.
Morgan requested a cost-benefit analysis when looking at implementing the new name, as the marketing benefits of the Rutan name may outweigh the initial costs, he said.
Adding the Rutan name to the facility would recognize aerospace designer Burt Rutan and record-setting brother Dick as their “aviation achievements have played a key role in the evolution of the aerospace industry and the success of the Mojave Air & Space Port organization,” according to the staff report.
Burt Rutan founded the Rutan Aircraft Factory at what was then a small, general aviation airport in Mojave, in 1974, and started Scaled Composites there eight years later.
The latter helped spawn Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company, built on the success of Scaled’s SpaceShipOne spacecraft.
In the 47 years since Rutan set up shop in Mojave, the airport has become internationally known as a home to aerospace innovation and has drawn other firms looking for a home for research and development.
Dick Rutan is perhaps best known for piloting the Burt-designed Voyager aircraft around the world, without stopping or refueling, in 1986. A decorated Air Force fighter pilot, he also served as a test pilot for Burt’s firms and has set several aviation records.
Burt Rutan retired from Scaled Composites in 2011; he and Dick now reside in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.