MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors is scheduled to hear updates on runway projects and airport hangar developments during Tuesday’s meeting.
It will hear from Floyd VanWey, the airport’s director of planning, for an estimate provided by engineering services firm, Mead and Hunt, for the Runway 12-30 Rehabilitation Airport Improvement Project.
Runway 12-30 is the airport’s main runway and is showing signs of age-related wear and tear, which requires pavement rehabilitation.
The rehabilitation will require the runway to be closed throughout the project’s duration. Because Runways 4-22 and 8-26 cross over the main runway, the project is expected to be done in three or four phases to minimize construction traffic.
Funding for the project will come from Federal Aviation Administration grants, as the rehabilitation project is part of the larger Airport Capital Improvement Plan.
Mead and Hunt estimate the project to cost $591,983, which the airport has budgeted in its fiscal year.
It’s being recommended that the Board award the design engineering contract to Mead and Hunt, the airport’s designated engineering firm for FAA projects.
There will also be an update on the status of the Taxiway “C” Rehabilitation Airport Improvement Project, as requested by the Board from its Jan. 5 meeting.
The taxiway project is scheduled to begin in March for 200 days of construction, concluding in the fall.
The Board also requested during its Jan. 5 meeting, information on potential locations for general aviation hangar development.
Staff have identified locations for future hangar development and outlined necessary steps in future hangar construction.
The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. via Zoom. Residents can attend the meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84017037589?pwd=czRIeTV2ZWpudU5lZ1FtUjBiVXF3UT09 or by phone at 669-900-9128. The Meeting ID is 840 1703 7589 and passcode is 608090.
