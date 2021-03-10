MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port is ready to fly into the future as a new chief executive officer will assume the controls in April.
The airport announced on Monday, that the Board of Directors selected Todd Lindner as its new CEO and general manager.
Former MASP Board president and interim CEO David Evans said Lindner will be on campus, April 5 and go through an organized hand-off before he fully takes over.
Lindner, a veteran pilot, comes to Mojave from Florida where he served the Jacksonville Aviation Authority as director of Cecil Spaceport.
“With 30 years of aviation management experience, Todd Lindner understands the unique financial and operating requirements of an air and spaceport,” Jim Balentine, president of the MASP Board of Directors, said.
Lindner will also be the first person to manage MASP with airport experience.
“He is also experienced in working with state and federal government agencies to obtain the resources necessary to manage Mojave’s operations,” Balentine said.
Lindner has managed planning and development, grants and environmental programs and a wide variety of responsibilities at the Cecil Spaceport and other locations in several states and as a commercial pilot.
Evans said the Board selected Lindner from more than 100 applicants at the end of February.
“We were just waiting to announce it publicly for Mr. Lindner to get his stuff together back east and give his notice,” he said.
Lindner replaces Karina Deers, who was recently appointed president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation in Washington, D.C.
Evans will continue to serve as interim CEO until Lindner’s arrival and is brought up to speed.
According to his bio for the JAX Chamber Downtown Council, Lindner is a certified member of the American Association of Airport Executives. He serves on the Executive Committee of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation Board of Directors and is also an accredited member of Airport Council International-North America, American Institute of Astronautics and Aeronautics.
