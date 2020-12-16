MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port has appointed an interim chief executive officer as it goes through its selection process for a new CEO.
David Evans, a former Board Director for the space port, was hired under a short-term consulting agreement to help ensure projects stay on track during this transition period.
Current CEO and General Manager Karina Deers announced in October, that she would leave the space port in early 2021 and the Board had begun its search for a new CEO.
During a Dec. 3 special meeting, Deers cautioned the Board that the selection of a new CEO is a lengthy process and was concerned that major items could possibly be missed during the transition.
“We started getting him (Evans) up to speed just yesterday, but he’ll primarily take on the role early January,” Deers said during Monday’s Board meeting. “We’ll just start to give him some background information and make introductions now so that come early January he’ll be pretty up to speed on the topics going forward.”
She said because Evans is already familiar with the current projects and those that are pending, he would help keep projects on track until a new CEO is selected.
In addition to appointing an interim CEO, three new Board members join Bill Deaver, acting president and Jim Balentine on the current Board.
Robert Morgan, Chuck Coleman and Dianne Barney were sworn into their new positions on Dec. 4. They were elected to the four-year term in the Nov. 3 General Election ousting former Board members, David Evans, Terry Allred and Andrew Parker.
