MOJAVE — Two are dead, after the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling, tried to pass another vehicle.
At 2:59 p.m., Monday, officers with the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to SR-138, west of 130th Street West in response to a traffic collision.
Upon investigating the incident, they learned that an individual, last name Roper (no first name or gender provided by CHP), was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup eastbound on SR-138, west of 130th Street West. Roper attempted to pass a vehicle traveling in the same direction. As a result, the pickup driver maneuvered into the opposite lane. There was oncoming traffic and Roper veered to the left in an attempt to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle, this caused Roper to lose control in a southeasterly direction and the pickup overturned.
As the pickup overturned, two passengers, Renta Pollard, 46, of Pacoima and Jeremy Sanders, 28, of Lancaster, sustained fatal injuries.
Roper was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital with minor injuries and another individual by the name of Smith, 19, of Lancaster, was also transported with minor injuries, to AV Hospital. Smith was also a passenger in Roper’s truck.
The CHP news release was incomplete and did not contain a copy of the report.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Officer Rogers at the Antelope Valley CHP office at 661-948-8541.
