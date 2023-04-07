LANCASTER — The pre-fabricated modules that will make up the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s expanded emergency room have begun arriving at the medical campus at 15th Street West and Avenue J.
The first of the large modules, shipped from the manufacturer in Indiana, arrived last week. A total of 16 will be installed in the prepared area adjacent to the existing emergency room.
Once all of the modules are on site, a crane will be brought in to hoist them into place, Chief Executive Officer Ed Mirzabegian said.
Fifteen of the modules will be used for emergency room capacity and the 16th will be used to house the associated equipment for the air conditioning, heating and ventilation systems.
Once the modules are in place and connected to utilities and other lines, the expansion must undergo licensing by the state Department of Healthcare Access and Information before it can be put into use.
Officials expect the expansion to be ready later this spring or early summer.
Construction for the expansion was delayed by the discovery of a number of utility lines, some still in use and others abandoned, during excavation for the expansion’s footings. These included everything from electrical to sprinklers, sewer to IT.
“A lot of these, we didn’t have accurate drawings” of where they were, Director of Facilities George Rowerdink reported in September to the Board.
Expanding capacity for the hospital’s busy emergency department has been a goal for several years.
A survey of emergency room visits for 2021, compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review, listed the medical center as having the 10th-highest total of emergency room visits, with 130,659, according to a report published in December.
