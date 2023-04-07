Antelope Valley Medical Center ER update

Pre-fabricated modules that will make up an expansion of the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s busy emergency room have begun to arrive from the manufacturer in Indiana. Once all 16 are on site, they will be hoisted into place in the prepared area adjacent to the existing ER.

 Photo courtesy of Antelope Valley Medical Center

LANCASTER — The pre-fabricated modules that will make up the Antelope Valley Medical Center’s expanded emergency room have begun arriving at the medical campus at 15th Street West and Avenue J.

The first of the large modules, shipped from the manufacturer in Indiana, arrived last week. A total of 16 will be installed in the prepared area adjacent to the existing emergency room.

