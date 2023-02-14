LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Mock Trial tournament will return to an in-person event starting Thursday at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.
The tournament is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday and each of the following Thursdays through March 16. The public is invited to watch the trials.
The Mock Trial program, sponsored by AV Union High School District and the Antelope Valley Bar Association, is an academic competition where students study a hypothetical case, conduct legal research and receive guidance from volunteer attorneys in courtroom procedures and trial preparation.
This year’s fictitious case is the People v. Cobey, a murder and manslaughter trial involving a deadly rattlesnake.
Each Mock Trial team has eight or more students. The competing teams are from Antelope Valley, Eastside, Highland, Knight, Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale, Quartz Hill and SOAR high schools. A team from Academy of the Canyons Middle College High School, a small public school on the campus of College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, will compete with the Antelope Valley teams. The students started practicing as soon as the school year started.
The trials are designed to replicate a real courtroom. Students portray prosecutors, defense attorneys, witnesses, court clerk and bailiff. The students will argue the facts, question witnesses, display exhibits and discuss strategies amongst themselves.
Five trials will be going on at the same time. The cases do not always have the same outcome.
The jury typically comprises several volunteer attorneys who score each team on preparation, organization, knowledge and presentation of their cases.
The presiding judges are real Superior Court judges who volunteer their time for the tournament and offer a ruling on the case that does not affect the teams’ scores.
