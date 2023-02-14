Mock Trial files

Witness Tylar Monet Brown gives expert opinion in the 2013 Antelope Valley Union High School Mock Trial event. The Mock Trial tournament, returning to an in-person event, takes place Thursday at the Antelope Valley courthouse.

 Valley Press files

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Mock Trial tournament will return to an in-person event starting Thursday at the Antelope Valley Courthouse.

The tournament is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday and each of the following Thursdays through March 16. The public is invited to watch the trials.

