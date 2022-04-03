PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District Board of Directors, on Monday, approved a resolution that will facilitate grant funding to provide hauled water to the Alpine Springs Mobile Home Park temporarily, while working to connect the park to the District for water service.
Alpine Springs Mobile Home Park is on Sierra Highway, south of Barrel Springs Road, and has 52 homes. The Park has a well that went down and it requires outside water, Assistant General Manager Adam Ly said.
The District began the process to bring Alpine Springs into its water delivery system, in June 2020. The first step was to qualify the park for grant funding under the guideline of Human Right to Water, a 2012 state law. This was completed, last year.
This next step will allow the District to use state funding to provide hauled water to the park residents, temporarily, while the District completes the process for funding the design and construction of the connection, according to the staff report.
For this water-hauling process, the District will act as a pass-through, receiving the invoice from the water hauler and getting reimbursement from the state, Ly said. There is no cost to the District.
“We’re just kind of a conduit,” he said.
The contract is estimated in the mid-$200,000 range, Ly said.
This will also facilitate the next step in obtaining the funding for the project’s design and construction.
“This is the first step of that process,” he said.
Once connected, the Park will have a single master meter serving all the homes, like other multi-unit businesses, so the District will not deal with the internal division of water service, Ly said, in answer to a question from Director Don Wilson.
The cost of individual meters is greater than a grant would likely cover, he said.
