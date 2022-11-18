LANCASTER — The Lancaster Museum of Art and History will host its second MOAH on the Move event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, at Tierra Bonita Park.
Artist and activist Reginald B. McKinley II and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Dani Dodge will host this month’s community engagement event.
McKinley is a Los Angeles-based multi-disciplinary artist, social commentator and equity consultant whose work has been featured on CNN, NPR, BBC, NBC and ABC. His work documents daily life to help bring light to hidden biases and attitudes that affect underrepresented communities.
Dodge is a writer whose experience as a journalist in the 2003 invasion of Iraq lead to the creation of art and installations. They often require interaction from the viewers that reveal personal truths to showcase the human experience.
MOAH on the Move is a special community engagement series created by the museum to continue serving the community during its temporary building closure. It will host a free event, every month, until April 2023, at varying parks throughout Lancaster, where participants can engage with local artists and create their own works of art.
