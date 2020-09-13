Growing up, I was taught the ideal was to judge people not by the color of their skin but the content of their character. Martin Luther King Jr. taught me that. So did my mother.
Later, I read “Man’s Search for Meaning” by the Holocaust survivor and brilliant neurologist Viktor Frankl. He said:
“There are two races of men in this world, but only these two — the ‘race’ of the decent man and the ‘race’ of the indecent man.”
I put more faith in MLK and Viktor Frankl — two great human beings — than in the proponents of the “woke” culture today who tell you race isn’t just everything, it’s the only thing.
I think Ron Smith, former vice mayor of Lancaster, would side with King and Frankl as well.
Smith is white, which I mention only because, in this case, it is central to the story he told me the other day. The two other people in the story are Black — also pertinent to his story.
Smith got absorbed in working on his computer one recent morning and lost track of time. Realizing he hadn’t eaten breakfast, he called out for delivery.
Minutes later he got a call from the delivery driver, parked on the street in front of his house. “Your food is here, come get it.”
Rather blunt, he thought.
“Well, the gate is open, and you didn’t knock on the door,” Smith replied. “I’ll come out.”
He went outside, and the driver, a Black woman, stormed through his gate, turned sideways to avoid eye contact, and stuck out her hand with the bag of food. She turned on her heel and stalked off without a word.
Puzzled, Smith gave the woman the low rating on the company app he believed her service obviously warranted.
The woman called him, angrily demanding to know why he gave her a low rating.
“Why did you give me a bad rating when I did my job? I brought you your food because you can’t get your lazy ass up and go get it yourself, because of your WHITE PRIVILEGE!”
Now, Smith told me he prides himself on being a generous tipper, and it bothered him to have anyone suggest he had treated a delivery person unfairly.
And he prides himself on treating people fairly in general, not just people of all races, but of all classes and positions. He always tried to learn from others, he said.
“I was devastated. I am a great tipper. Every person I meet—janitor, waitress … is smarter than I am in something; has talents I don’t have—I love people.”
The incident nagged at him for days. Then, a few nights later, he called the same service to order a cheeseburger delivery.
Again, the driver was Black, and, as he normally does, Smith engaged the man, Carlos, in conversation. He had an accent and said he was from Nicaragua.
Buoyed by having such an amiable delivery person this time, Smith told Carlos what had happened with the previous driver from the same company.
Carlos, Smith said, hung his head, apologized, said the woman was racist, and apologized for what had happened.
Impressed, Smith took out a $100 bill and gave it to Carlos for his tip.
Tears welled up in the driver’s eyes. “I will not keep this,” he said. “There is a pastor in Nicaragua who feeds poor children. I will give this to him.”
The two men hugged, and Carlos left, leaving Ron Smith reassured that character still counts, and that MLK was right.
