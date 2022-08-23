Spa Bomb Trial

The home occupied by Stephen Beal is pictured, on May 16, 2018, in Long Beach.

 Amanda Lee Myers/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge, on Monday, declared a mistrial in a case against a man charged with blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s Southern California spa business, killing her and seriously injuring two others with a box rigged with explosives.

US District Judge Josephine Staton declared the mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on the case against Stephen Beal, said Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

