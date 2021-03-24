LANCASTER — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Cheryl Anne Flynn.
She’s a 55-year-old Lancaster resident who was last contacted at 10 p.m., March 20 in the area of the 5700 block of West Avenue M (Columbia Way), in Lancaster.
Flynn stands 5’05,” is Caucasian, has brown eyes and black shoulder-length hair with bangs. She was last seen wearing a white sweater, black leggings and a cheetah blanket. She suffers from bipolar, schizophrenia and is suicidal.
Flynn’s family is concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, using the P3 Tips app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
