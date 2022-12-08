Gloria Huerta

HUERTA

LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends a $20,000 reward for information that will help find 27-year-old Gloria “Jessica” Huerta and apprehend those responsible for her suspicious disappearance, on Aug 3, 2020, near Lake Los Angeles.

“Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young woman’s family, who are desperately pleading for the public’s help so she can be found and brought home,” Barger said in a statement released after Tuesday’s vote. “I’m hopeful that extending this reward will encourage the public’s cooperation so we can both find Jessica and hold those responsible for her disappearance accountable.”

