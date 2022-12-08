LAKE LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that extends a $20,000 reward for information that will help find 27-year-old Gloria “Jessica” Huerta and apprehend those responsible for her suspicious disappearance, on Aug 3, 2020, near Lake Los Angeles.
“Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young woman’s family, who are desperately pleading for the public’s help so she can be found and brought home,” Barger said in a statement released after Tuesday’s vote. “I’m hopeful that extending this reward will encourage the public’s cooperation so we can both find Jessica and hold those responsible for her disappearance accountable.”
Huerta was last seen in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Lake Los Angeles. She is described as a Hispanic female, 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators believe an altercation occurred on the property where Huerta was staying in her trailer and believe foul play was involved. The trailer has also been reported missing and is described as an approximately 15- to 20-foot-long white trailer, with no markings and with the door toward the rear.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at lacrimestoppers.org. Tips and information can also be reported to the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau by calling Detective Mark Perez or Sergeant Chris Maurizi at 323-890-5500.
