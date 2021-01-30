LANCASTER — A woman reported as missing last week, was found dead in a Lancaster hotel on Tuesday.
Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit were seeking information on the disappearance of 25-year-old Mykeisha White. She was last seen in the 45600 block of Sancroft Avenue in Lancaster and was known to suffer from a mental condition.
Homicide investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station responded to a death investigation at 7:45 a.m., at the Best Western Hotel, in the 2000 block of West Avenue I, regarding a shooting death.
Minimal information was available at that time, with a news release stating a female adult was found at the location and her name was being withheld, pending next of kin notification.
Calls were placed to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, asking for confirmation that the woman found in the hotel was White, but those calls were not returned. However, on Thursday, White’s brother, Malcolm White, confirmed that his sister was the woman found dead in the hotel.
