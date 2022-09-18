Mudslides Woman Killed

A woman who went missing after flash floods unleashed mudslides that swept through her town in the Southern California mountains, earlier this week, has been found dead, authorities said, Friday.

YUCAIPA — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said, Friday.

Thunderstorms, late Monday, triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.

