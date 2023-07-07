Missing Teen Found

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures Thursday during a news conference at HPD headquarters in Houston as he provides an update on Rudy Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015 but returned home the next day.

 Associated Press

HOUSTON — The case of a Texas man who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015 and found alive last week at a church took an unexpected turn Thursday when police revealed it all was a hoax — the man was only gone for a day, but he and his mother maintained the ruse for eight years by using false names.

Prosecutors did not file any charges against Janie Santana and her son, Rudolph “Rudy” Farias IV, but the investigation is continuing, Houston police detectives said. They gave few other details about where they believe the case could lead.

