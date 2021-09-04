PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit detectives asked for the public’s help, Friday, to find a 32-year-old man who suffers from a brain injury and has PTSD.
Rashad Ahmad Staten, last seen at 9:07 p.m. April 2 in Palmdale, is five feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes, short black hair and facial hair. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a graphic tee, black beanie and a black jacket.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
To provide an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
