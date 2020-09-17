FROM A PRESS RELEASE
PALMDALE — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27 year-old Gloria Huerta.
She is a Hispanic female who last seen on Aug. 3 in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14 in Palmdale.
Huerta stands four feet 11 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
She frequents the Palmdale and Littlerock area.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Person’s Unit Detective Perez at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the P3 MOBILE APP on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
