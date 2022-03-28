OAKLAND — A 16-year-old girl reported missing in Oakland was found dead with a gunshot wound at an apartment, authorities said.
Police responding to a call, on March 17, discovered Marcella Bernal-Garcia with at least one gunshot wound at the residence east of downtown, the Sacramento Bee reported. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
A gun was recovered at the apartment, the Bee reported.
Sacramento police didn’t immediately give further details about the girl’s death, including whether foul play was suspected.
Oakland police confirmed they received a missing-person report about Bernal-Garcia, on March 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.