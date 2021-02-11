BAKERSFIELD — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles, Olivia Nunez and Julieanna Nunez.
Olivia Nunez is 16, Hispanic, stands five-feet-seven-inches has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen on Jan. 8, by employees from the Jamison Center. She was wearing a black sweater, light blue jeans and white shoes.
Julieanna Nunez is 14, Hispanic, stands four-feet-eight-inches, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen on Jan. 15 by her social services worker. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and black Converse shoes.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these teens is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040. Refer to case 2021-00004458 for Julieanna Nunez and to case 2021-00003135 for Olivia Nunez.
