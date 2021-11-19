DANA POINT — A missing three-year-old boy from Tennessee and a 16-year-old girl from Kentucky were found safe in Dana Point and the younger child’s father was arrested, authorities said.
Deputies found Noah Clare and his cousin, Amber Clare, Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
Late Wednesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released surveillance camera images from nearby San Clemente, showing what appeared to be Noah and Amber along with 35-year-old Jacob Clare.
“At 8:50 a.m. a concerned resident called to report a young boy matching the description of Noah Clare. OC Sheriff responded and took Jacob Clare into custody,” the sheriff’s department tweeted, Thursday.
