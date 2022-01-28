LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors extended Antelope Valley Hospital CEO Ed Mirzabegian’s contract by just over two years, to January 2026.
Mirzabegian, who was brought on to helm the hospital for a second time in December 2018, has a contract that was set to expire on Dec. 31, 2023.
Offering effusive praise for the work Mirzabegian has done and listing accomplishments during his tenure, Board Chairman Dr. Abdallah Farrukh proposed the extension.
Farrukh cited multiple improvements to the facilities and services at the hospital, recognition and awards to various programs, and the improved financial standing as reason for the motion.
Among the achievements Farrukh detailed include the ongoing Emergency Department expansion, COVID-related activities including testing and vaccination operations for staff and the community and working with Samaritan’s Purse to provide additional care during the pandemic’s height, reducing the number of registry — or temporary — nurses used by the hospital and developing the stroke lab for advanced care of stroke patients.
“I really, really want to thank him for the (Emergency Department) expansion, making it a reality,” he said.
The contract extension was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Director Michael Rives dissenting.
Rives said the Board had a “glowing” evaluation of Mirzabegian during the preceding closed session. However, he felt they should leave it to a future Board to make a decision about extending the contract.
He cited past CEOs who were fired, costing the District millions in settlements and severance, as a reason to wait on any extension.
“I do not want to tie the hands of a future Board to hire someone they want at that time,” he said, adding it would also avoid millions in costs should this future Board want to fire the CEO.
“I’m doing it because I’m concerned about the fiscal responsibility of the hospital. I care about this hospital,” Rives said. “The CEO we have now is doing a terrific job.”
Opposition to the contract extension is not a reflection on Mirzabegian’s ability or performance as CEO, he said.
Directors Kristina Hong and Dr. Donald Parazo argued that their responsibility as directors is to the here and now, not some theoretical future Board.
Hong said the extension was warranted because Mirzabegian is doing a good job, and because organizations that work with the hospital want a sense of stability.
“Not doing it now is a great disservice to the community,” Parazo said. “We are doing it now because we think it’s the best for the future and that is our job.”
Farrukh said the extension ensures the longevity of a CEO with a proven record.
“Actually, we should be very thankful for him to stay,” he said.
