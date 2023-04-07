Noah Cuatro

CUATRO

POMONA — The siblings of a 4-year-old Palmdale boy whose 2019 death was originally reported as a drowning and later led to a criminal indictment of his parents also were abused by their father and mother, according to a proposed amended complaint in the case.

Evangelina Hernandez, the great-grandmother of the late Noah Cuatro, brought the wrongful death suit in July 2020 on behalf of Noah Cuatro’s sister and two brothers.

