LANCASTER — The City Council will hold a public hearing today for a proposed general plan amendment and zone change for a proposed project on 4.43 acres at the southeast corner of 10th Street West and Avenue K-8.
Applicant Shamsian Holding LLC seeks to construct a commercial mini-mart, gas station and four commercial buildings, and to allow for a Type 20 Alcoholic Beverage Control license permitting the sale of beer and wine for off-site consumption.
The applicant is requesting to amend the General Plan land use designation from Specific Plan to Commercial, and change the zoning designation from Specific Plan to Commercial Planned Development, according to a staff report.
The proposed project falls within the Amargosa Creek Specific Plan. The project site is across the street from Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park/Antelope Valley Transit Authority Transportation Center.
The Lancaster Planning Commission held a public hearing on April 19 for the proposed general plan amendment, zone change,and conditional use permit. The commission unanimously agreed to recommend the approval to the City Council.
The meeting will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28 and the city’s website at www.cityoflancasterca.org
To comment on agendized items dial 1-877-853-5257 using meeting id: 991 8128 9206# and password: 817833#
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.