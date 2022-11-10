Anxiety-Mindfulness

A woman meditates on the beach in Miami Beach, Fla. According to a study published, Wednesday, in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.

 Associated Press files

Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.

The study tested a widely used mindfulness program that includes two-and-a-half hours of classes weekly and 45 minutes of daily practice at home. Participants were randomly assigned to the program or daily use of a generic drug sold under the brand name Lexapro for depression and anxiety.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Seems the Scumbags at the Associated Press (IMHO) are trying to sell you an expensive treatment of B.S. Want to bet it is ran by Democrat Grifters...? Just give the whiners a comfort puppy and send them on their way...if that doesn't work...give them a set of Panties and a Rope. ;)

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.