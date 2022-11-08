Parker

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Mimi Parker, whose soothing vocals helped propel the Minnesota indie band Low to critical acclaim, has died at age 55, nearly two years after revealing that she had been diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

“Friends, it’s hard to put the universe into language and into a short message, but she passed away, last night, surrounded by family and love, including yours,” her husband and bandmate Alan Sparhawk, announced on Twitter, Sunday.

