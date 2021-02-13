SACRAMENTO — California will soon expand its list of people eligible for Coronavirus vaccinations by another four million to six million people by adding the severely disabled and those with health conditions that put them at high risk for infection and death, state Health Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Friday.
Among those who will become eligible on March 15 are people with certain cancer, heart, lung and kidney conditions, as well as pregnant women, those with Down syndrome, organ transplant recipients and the severely obese. They join people 65 and over and those in high-risk job descriptions who already were eligible under the state’s plan.
California has been plagued by vaccine shortages and Ghaly couldn’t say how long it will take for the state to vaccinate the estimated 17 million to 19 million people who will be eligible for the vaccine once the new additions are made.
“Without that crystal ball on the allocation it’s going to be really hard to answer,” he said. The nation’s most populous state can expect to receive more than 1 million doses each week at least for the next few weeks, Ghaly said.
Each of the current vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses for full effectiveness. So it takes 1 million shots to cover 500,000 people.
Judy Mark, the president of Disability Voices United, thanked the state for moving up vaccinations for disabled people but said it should be immediate.
“The March 15 effective date may be too late for many people with disabilities who could die from COVID in the meantime,” she said in a statement.
Ghaly said the extra time is needed for the state to ramp up capacity. Some people with disabilities or certain health conditions will be harder to reach because they need to be vaccinated at home, he said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said the state recognizes that those with certain physical and intellectual disabilities are “uniquely vulnerable.”
“I want the disability community to know, we’ve heard you, and we’re going to do more and better to provide access, even with the scarcity,” he said while touring a mass vaccination site in San Francisco.
California is emerging from its worst stage of the pandemic. New virus cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically in the past three weeks, and deaths that topped 3,500 a week also have started to decline, though more slowly.
The state began its vaccine rollout in December as cases and hospitalizations were exploding.
