Indonesia US Military

US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley (right) walks, on Sunday, with Indonesian Armed Forces Chief Gen. Andika Perkasa as they inspect honor guards during their meeting at Indonesian military headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia.

 Achmad Ibrahim/AP Photo

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Chinese military has become significantly more aggressive and dangerous over the past five years, the top US military officer said during a trip to the Indo-Pacific that included a stop, Sunday, in Indonesia.

US Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the number of intercepts by Chinese aircraft and ships in the Pacific region with US and other partner forces has increased significantly over that time, and the number of unsafe interactions has risen by similar proportions.

