For the second week in a row I watched a debate where any points scored by the Republican candidate were overshadowed by his unwillingness to shut up.
Vice President Mike Pence, over and over, spoke past his time limit, despite all efforts of the moderator to get him to stop.
I am writing on Wednesday night, but I am certain much of the talk on Thursday was about how obnoxious Pence was.
It is not unusual for a candidate to finish a sentence after the time expires, but Pence almost every time went on for several seconds after the time expired.
Women I know, including conservative women, were repelled by his talking over moderator Susan Page.
Pence made some good points about the administration’s record and that of a Biden administration, but who will remember them because of his refusal to obey the rules on time limits?
It’s bad strategy. When I learned debate, we were told not to leave the judges with the impression that you are a jerk.
Of course, neither candidate answered many of the questions asked, going off on tangents about what they wanted to talk about.
At least we got to hear what they were saying.
———
Tough week for music. Eddie Van Halen, the gifted guitarist, and singer Johnny Nash both died.
Nash’s “I Can See Clearly Now” was such an uplifting song, one that gives hope for better days ahead.
———
While the Trump White House is in even more disarray than usual, there is increasing buzz about the possibility of China invading Taiwan.
Wouldn’t that be a perfectly 2020 event?
———
It is now obvious that the Democrats plan to pack the Supreme Court should they win the Senate and the presidency.
The Constitution does not specifically say how many judges should be on the court, but nine has been the accepted number.
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried to pack the court, and that turned out to be an unmitigated disaster for him.
The public generally doesn’t like it when politicians try to change the rules when things don’t go their way.
———
Ah, it must be early October — the sound of illegal fireworks exploding on an otherwise quiet Wednesday night in my neighborhood near downtown Lancaster.
These are, so far, not the type that set off car alarms — just make the dogs on the block voice their concern.
———
Speaking of dogs, this would have been the weekend for Lancaster’s great event, Bark at the Park.
I don’t think the doggies need masks, but their people do, so it was canceled this year. Like most everything else.
Here’s to a park full of dogs for 2021.
———
I see they are making a movie out of a book by former Valley Congresswoman Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce.
The media turned her into a victim after she was forced to resign for having an affair with a campaign staffer and an alleged affair with a congressional staffer.
This was after the media spent several years telling us an affair with a staffer was prima facie sexual harassment because of the power imbalance.
But now Hill is the victim, they tell us, because someone leaked racy pictures of her. She is a hero, worthy of books and movie deals.
What a country.
Let me see if I understand the rules. If someone makes an unethical or illegal leak that makes you look bad, it doesn’t matter what you did, you’re the victim?
Then what about the illegal leak of Trump’s tax returns?
Oh, that’s different.
William P. Warford’s column appears every Friday and Sunday.
(1) comment
Sounds like Warford’s kissing up to the base. He doesn't mention Kamala's smirks and snarky attitude during the whole debate...that made her look like a twelve year old. Pence had some really great points (as did Kamala), and he destroyed Kamala in the debate, and a real journalist would have mention that. You really want a toddler like Kamala to be President of the United States..Get Real. Biden is weak and feeble...he won't make it two years much less 4 years..I wouldn't be surprised if Biden isn't already on "assisted care". Trumps tax returns..lol lol who cares BFD..only the Dems still try to beat this dead issue...weak weak weak
