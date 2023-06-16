Immigration Transporting Migrants

Los Angeles County Public Health Emergency Operations officials leave St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church on Wednesday after evaluating the newly arrived migrants being housed in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — A group of migrants who arrived by bus in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday were sent from Texas in a move the city’s mayor called a “despicable stunt” by a Republican governor.

Forty-two people, including some children, were dropped off at Union Station around 4 p.m. and were being cared for by city agencies and charitable organizations, Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de León’s office said.

