US Migrants Back to School

Kimberly Carchipulla (right) and her son 5-year-old Damien (center) wait for the bus on their way to school  Thursday in New York. Damien attends his first day of school in New York City after his family emigrated from Ecuador in June.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Damien, age 5, was giddy with excitement as he left a Manhattan homeless shelter, sometimes running and skipping along the sidewalk accompanied by his wistful mother, a migrant from Ecuador.

“What I want for him is a future,” Kimberly Carchipulla said in Spanish of her son, one of nearly 800,000 New York City public school students who headed off to class Thursday for their first day of the new school year.

