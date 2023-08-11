SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — A woman in suburban Detroit said she got a scare when she discovered a live frog in a container of spinach purchased from a grocery store.

Amber Worrick of Southfield said she bought the sealed Earthbound Farm spinach package earlier this week from a Meijer store, WJBK-TV reported. When she got home, her daughter found a live frog in the container and screamed, Worrick said.

