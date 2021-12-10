SAN FRANCISCO — The Los Angeles Board of Education has chosen the longtime superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools to be the next superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District, the second largest in the nation, officials said, Thursday.
The Board announced the appointment of Alberto Carvalho after a unanimous vote, Thursday, as Carvalho held a live news conference in Florida, describing his career path as a story “that could only be told in America.”
An admired and experienced educator, Carvalho, 57, is credited with improving graduation rates and academic performance at Miami-Dade, the country’s fourth-largest K-12 public school district, during a long, stable tenure that started in 2008. Like many students in Los Angeles and Miami-Dade, both large, urban districts, Carvalho grew up in poverty. He came to the United States as an undocumented immigrant, he said. He moved first to New York City and then to Miami.
The Schools are Cesspools (College's also)...thanks to the activist POS's that have imbedded themselves in America's educational system. You will be better served if you homeschool your child or enroll them in a private school. Public schools are Cesspools, and they could care less about your child's education...don't believe me...just look at the test scores. Parasite teachers want more money... for teaching your child "less"....now Mask Up and Kneel...just like a teacher.
