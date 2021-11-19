SAN DIEGO — Scores of Mexican adolescents were bused to California, on Thursday, to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus as efforts get underway across Mexico to get shots in the arms of teens.
Mexico has resisted vaccinating minors ages 12 to 17, in part because the government focused on older adults believed to be more vulnerable. Mexico also has not had enough vaccine supply for most of its minors, who account for one-third of its population. The country this month is preparing to start vaccinating only teens ages 15-17.
So a group in San Diego along with San Diego County stepped in to help their neighbor.
The pilot program in San Diego aims to get shots in the arms of 450 youths ages 12 to 17 before it ends, in late December. The adolescents from Tijuana were selected by Mexican social service organizations, including those who work with the children of parents deported from the United States.
About 150 children from Tijuana were bused to the Mexican consulate in San Diego, on Thursday, where county nurses administered the Pfizer vaccine.
Among them was 14-year-old Leslie Flores, who said she was nervous but also happy about getting the shot.
“Because this way I can protect myself and my family,” Leslie said.
The county donated the doses. The teens will return in about three weeks for a second shot.
