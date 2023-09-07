Mexico Abortion

A woman holds up a sign during a rally last year in Mexico City with a message that reads in Spanish; “I will decide.” Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday has decriminalized abortion nationwide.

 Associated Press files

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Supreme Court threw out all criminal penalties for abortion Wednesday, ruling that state laws prohibiting the procedure are unconstitutional and violate women’s rights in a sweeping decision that extended Latin American’s trend of widening abortion access.

The high court ordered that abortion be removed from the federal penal code, and a reproduction rights group said the decision would require the federal public health service and all federal health institutions to offer abortion to anyone who requests it.

