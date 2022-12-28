Mexico Narco Handouts

Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during his daily press conference, on June 22, at the National Palace, in Mexico City.

 Marco Ugarte/AP Photo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president appealed to the country’s citizens, Tuesday, not to accept holiday handouts and gifts from drug gangs, after videos posted online showed garish pickup trucks handing out loads of gifts while bystanders described the drivers as members of the Jalisco drug cartel.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that some drug gangs were looking to resume such giveaways — often seen years ago — to gain the support of the local population.

