Improvements to Metrolink’s Antelope Valley Line to provide more frequent faster and reliable service cleared the next hurdle, earlier this month, when the project’s Environmental Impact Report was approved.
The Metro Board of Directors, on Dec. 2, certified the final EIR, which clears the way for proceeding with the project engineering and final design and, eventually, construction.
The project consists of three areas for improvement, including adding double track and siding to reduce conflicts with freight traffic and allow for hourly service, and a new layover facility in Lancaster.
“Over 3 million people and 11 million jobs fall within the Antelope Valley Line corridor and upgrading this line has been one of my highest transportation priorities over the past five years,” Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor and Metro Board Member Kathryn Barger said in a release about the project. “Today’s approval of the environmental studies is a big step forward and moves us toward realizing that goal. The Antelope Valley Line will play a big and important role in the future of Los Angeles County’s housing and employment opportunities.”
The improvements to the line were identified in a 2017 study of the Antelope Valley Line intended to look at constraints on the route and what capital projects were necessary to alleviate those issues.
The three proposed capital improvements in the project are the Balboa Double Track Extension in the City of Los Angeles, the Canyon Siding Extension in the City of Santa Clarita and the Lancaster Terminal Improvements in the City of Lancaster.
“I’m excited we certified the Antelope Valley Line Capacity and Service Improvements final EIR,” said Metrolink Board Chair Ara Najarian, who is also a member of the Metro Board of Directors and Glendale City Council. “This project will improve service frequency and reliability along the rail corridor between Lancaster, Santa Clarita, the San Fernando Valley, Glendale and downtown Los Angeles. This milestone brings Metrolink riders closer to increased mobility and access to job centers and tourist destinations. This action expands on our commitment to improved service frequency and reliability along this vital corridor.”
With certification of the EIR, the project moves from Metro to Metrolink as the lead agency for the preliminary engineering process through final design.
Input from the affected communities will be collected throughout the process, including working with the North County Transportation Coalition and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, project officials said.
Measure M and other state funds are available for the initial part of the project, and officials continue to seek state and federal funding for its completion.
Final design of the project is expected to be completed in 2028, with construction taking place through 2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.