Summer Day Pass

Summer rides on Metrolink trains will be easier via a $15 weekday pass available through the Metrolink Mobile App and at Metrolink ticket machines. The passes will be available through Sept. 1.

 Valley Press files

LOS ANGELES — Metrolink’s popular weekday Summer Day Pass has returned and will remain available through Sept. 1, officials said.

The $15 weekday passes will be available through the Metrolink Mobile App and at Metrolink ticket machines.

