LOS ANGELES — Metrolink’s popular weekday Summer Day Pass has returned and will remain available through Sept. 1, officials said.
The $15 weekday passes will be available through the Metrolink Mobile App and at Metrolink ticket machines.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LOS ANGELES — Metrolink’s popular weekday Summer Day Pass has returned and will remain available through Sept. 1, officials said.
The $15 weekday passes will be available through the Metrolink Mobile App and at Metrolink ticket machines.
Using the pass provides the rider with unlimited rides throughout the Metrolink system on the date of purchase.
Passes purchased within Los Angeles County also include free transfers to LA Metro’s subway, light rail and bus systems.
“Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer and all the fun festivities associated with the great SoCal weather — backyard barbecues, swimming, fairs, fireworks and let’s not forget, travel,” Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle said. “Thanks to the positive customer response to the $15 Summer Day Pass last year, we are pleased to offer it again this summer.
“The $15 Summer Day Pass is an affordable ticket option for customers to enjoy weekday summer adventures to the beach, mountains and entertainment venues across Southern California.”
The $15 Summer Day Pass was introduced in 2022 as a pilot program and attracted 2,140 new riders between May 31 and Sept. 2, officials said.
Metrolink also offers $10 Holiday and $10 Weekend Day passes.
Go to metrolinktrains.com/summer-pass for details.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.