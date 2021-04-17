The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is partnering with Metrolink to provide two free mobile vaccination clinics for Antelope Valley residents beginning Tuesday.
The mobile clinics will be at the Metrolink stations in Palmdale, 39000 Clock Tower Plaza Drive, and Lancaster, 44812 Sierra Highway, and are expected to administer 250 shots at each site per day.
Los Angeles Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is also a Metrolink Board member, said this partnership is crucial to areas like the Antelope Valley.
“Programs like these are critical to facilitating the vaccination rollout to neighborhoods where our most vulnerable populations reside throughout the county to reduce the impact of COVID-19,’’ she said.
The clinics are scheduled to operate from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday weekly and will be accepting walk-ins along with those who register in advance with RemediaCare.
“Many Antelope Valley residents rely on public transit and with this collaborative effort, bringing these life-saving vaccines to the Palmdale Metrolink Station makes a significant positive impact on public health,’’ Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris welcomed the development of the two additional vaccination sites in the area.
“Bringing COVID-19 vaccinations directly into a community is critical,” he said. “We must protect our residents from this virus and ensure equitable distribution.”
Metrolink Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Wiggins said she was “pleased” to partner with the county on such an important endeavor.
“I thank the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster for helping launch these initial vaccination clinics to stop the Coronavirus spread in those communities,” she said. “We hope to identify additional Metrolink station-based vaccination clinics in the coming weeks.”
Metrolink riders can also receive free COVID-19 vaccinations at the Cal State Los Angeles super site that is easily accessible from the Cal State LA Metrolink station on the San Bernardino Line.
Visit Metrolink’s Vaccine Clinic Locator resource at https://metrolinktrains.com/vaccine-finder for details on vaccination sites within a three-mile radius of its stations.
