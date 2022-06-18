SANTA CRUZ — Crews were working, Friday, to restore electricity to more than 6,000 customers in Santa Cruz after a metallic balloon became tangled in power equipment.
Mayra Tostado, a spokesperson with Pacific Gas & Electric, told the Santa Cruz Sentinel that crews were working diligently to turn the lights back on, by this afternoon.
The power went out around 9 a.m., Friday.
Tostado said in an email that PG&E was seeing an increase in outages caused by metallic balloons on the Central California Coast.
