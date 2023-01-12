Mental health

The County Department of Mental Health’s request for hiring 32 full-time professionals has been approved by the Board of Supervisors. The new hires will be at the new Antelope Valley Child and Family Mental Health Center in Lancaster.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Department of Mental Health’s request to hire 32 full-time professionals who will provide a full range of mental health services at the new Antelope Valley Child and Family Mental Health Center.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her perspective on how children from the Antelope Valley will benefit.

