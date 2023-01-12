The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the Department of Mental Health’s request to hire 32 full-time professionals who will provide a full range of mental health services at the new Antelope Valley Child and Family Mental Health Center.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger shared her perspective on how children from the Antelope Valley will benefit.
“This hiring boost comes at a time when kids and young people are suffering from skyrocketing rates of anxiety and depression,” she said. “We need to surround children with caring and dedicated social and emotional support from professionals. We can’t expect our children to develop to their full potential if we don’t put their well-being first and invest in their care. It’s the right thing to do.”
The LA County Department of Mental Health will hire a range of professionals who will work at the Antelope Valley Child and Family Mental Health Center, including psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, medical case workers, mental health clinicians, counselors and social workers.
“As the first directly operated mental health clinic for children and families in the Antelope Valley area, the Antelope Valley Child and Family Mental Health Center will provide much needed services, allowing LACDMH to take an important step toward addressing today’s child and youth mental health crisis,” Dr. Lisa H. Wong, interim director of Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, said. “The need for child and family mental health services in the Antelope Valley and desert areas has reached a critical level and underscores the urgency of recognizing and prioritizing these needs in accordance with the National Surgeon General Advisory. LACDMH is deeply invested in improving the resilience and well being of our youth, families and most vulnerable residents across Los Angeles County.”
The Antelope Valley Child and Family Mental Health Center is at 2323 East Palmdale Blvd., Suite A.
