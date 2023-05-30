PALMDALE — Live Oak Mental Wellness Project will present the Live Oak 5-Kilometer Run/Walk for Mental Wellness on Saturday at the Fin and Feather Club at Lake Palmdale.
Sign-ups and registration for the free event are scheduled from 7:45 to 8:20 a.m. at the club, 600 East Ave. S.
The goal of the athlete- and family-friendly event is to destigmatize mental illness and increase awareness of mental health support in the area.
There will be booths hosted by local mental health service providers as well as nonprofit organizations and vendors from about the Antelope Valley plus AV-based food trucks.
The event is offered with support from Take Action for Mental Health LA County and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.