LANCASTER — As part of Mental Health Awareness Month, WE RISE 2022 in partnership with Strength Based Community Change, will host an art festival, today, and resource fair, Saturday.
Strength Based Community Change’s Art Festival: The Power of Community Healing, runs from 3:30 to 8 p.m., at 1140 Commerce Center Drive. The event is focused on youth from ages 12 to 19.
Amplifying the creative voices of young people who experience isolation, the festival is designed to create a space to express solidarity, empathy, resiliency and the sharing of wisdom and experience through art and creative expression, according to a description.
WE RISE is also partnering with Paving the Way Foundation for Bringing the Community Together, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
The resource fair celebrates wellness by and for the community with a youth art exhibit, DJ and food. Paving the Way Foundation educates and empowers communities in the Antelope Valley through powerful and engaging educational programs.
The walk will begin at 44818 Fern Ave. and end at 44738 Sierra Highway with the Youth Art Exhibit and Contest.
These events are part of dozens of WE RISE healing events that include workshops, art exhibits, health fairs, educational events put together by more than 25 organizations across LA County during the month of May. Through these free community-led events, WE RISE provides opportunities for county residents to connect with culturally relevant, art-forward and healing-centered activities that encourage reflection. It believes that mental health support and prevention includes providing access to basic necessities and physical needs particularly to communities and individuals in need.
